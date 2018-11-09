  • Black Friday 2018: Walmart ad features deals on iPhones, TVs, laptops and more

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Walmart, like other retailers this year, isn’t waiting for Black Friday to launch its holiday shopping deals. 

    Early Thursday, Walmart unveiled not only the deals it will be offering on Black Friday but also some “doorbusters” that are available beginning today.

    In the run-up to Black Friday, in addition to the doorbusters, Select deals will be available online starting at 10 p.m. ET, Nov. 21, the day before Thanksgiving.

    The retailer’s Black Friday sales begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will be preceded by a “Light Up Black Friday” party for customers that will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and feature free coffee and cookies.  

    Here are a few deals you can get in advance of Black Friday, available starting today.

    Farberware Digital Oil-Less Fryer: $39 

    meShare 1080p Mini Cameras 2 Pack: $39.99  

    Samsung Galaxy 7” Tab E Lite: $69.99 

    Lifetime Portable Basketball Hoop: $129 

    Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $169 

    Bounce Pro 14’ Trampoline: $179 

    Sharp 50” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV: $249 

    Lenovo Ideapad 320 15.6” Laptop: $299 

    Sharp 55” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV: $299 

    Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6” Laptop: $349  

    RCA 65” Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV: $399  

    Dell G3 15.6” Gaming Laptop i5/8/1050: $699 

    Dell Inspiron 15 5570 15.6” HD Laptop: $479  

    HP Pavilion x360 15.6” Convertible Laptop: $529 

    Deals that will be available for Black Friday (starting at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving) include:

    Phones, TVs, laptops

    Altec Smart Home Security System: $69  

    iPhone 6 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless: $99  

    iPhone 6S Plus on Straight Talk: $299  

    Google Home Mini Aqua – Walmart Exclusive: $25

    Google Home Hub: $99  

    Hover-1 Liberty Hoverboard: $99  

    Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $99  

    Hisense 40” Class 1080p TV: $99  

    Hisense 55” Class 4K Roku Smart TV: $248  

    Samsung GS7 on Straight Talk: $199  

    Samsung J7 Crown on Straight Talk: $79  

    HP 15” Touch Notebook: $259  

    HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: $599  

    HP Pavilion x360 Notebook: $499  

    HP Stream 11 Notebook: $159  

    iPad 6th Generation: $249 

    LG 37’’ 2.1 300W Sound Bar: $99  

    RCA Projector: $49  

    Sharp / TCL 65” Class 4K Roku Smart TV: $398  

    Sony PS4 1TB Slim Spider-Man Bundle: $199  

    Vivitar Aero-View Video Drone: $69  

    Xbox ONE X 1TB Console: $399  

    Xbox ONE S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle: $199    

    Toys

    Select Board Games: $5 or $10

    Select Disney Princess Dolls: $5  

    Select Fisher-Price Toys: $5

    Select Huffy Kid’s Bikes: $36  

    Baby Alive Better Now Baby: $10  

    Giant Plush Dino, Sloth or Unicorn: $20 

    Hatchimals HatchiBabies Foxfin: $34.88  

    Hot Wheels Die-Cast Vehicles 50 Pack: $25  

    Equip 1-Person Travel Hammock: $10  

    Football, Basketball or Soccer Ball: $9   

    Ryan’s World Giant Golden Egg – Walmart Exclusive: $34.82  

    Sharper Image Streaming Drone: $38  

    Home

    Farberware K Cup Brewer, Griddle, or Copper Waffle Maker: $9.96  

    Shark Ion RV700 Vacuum: $179  

    Dyson V6 Origin Cordless Vacuum: $159  

    Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker: $59  

    8-Pc. Comforter Set: $34  

    Bath Towel or Washcloth 6 Pack: $1.60  

    Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set: $24  

    Hotel Style Bath Towel or Bundle 4 Pack: $5  

    Tasty 30-Pc. Cookware Set: $99 (Special Buy; Includes Google Home Mini)

    Blackstone 28” Griddle Cooking Station: $118  

     

     
     

