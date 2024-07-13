Fitness guru Richard Simmons dies at 76

A beloved fitness personality has died at the age of 76.

NBC News reports that Richard Simmons was found unresponsive in his Hollywood Hills home on Saturday.

Simmons died the day after his birthday.

Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.

Love,

Richard — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 12, 2024

He was known for his iconic “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” workout videos, leading him to fame in the 1970s and 1980s.

According to his website, he was inspired to try moderating his eating and exercising habits after he tried different bizarre diets and even laxatives. He said he weighed 268 pounds when graduated high school in New Orleans.

Over the course of his life, he taught classes, hosted seminars, and authored nine books all designed to build a fitness club for people who were not already in shape and wanted to live healthier.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

