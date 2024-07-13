National

Fitness guru Richard Simmons dies at 76

FILE - In this June 2, 2006, file photo, Richard Simmons speaks to the audience before the start of a summer salad fashion show at Grand Central Terminal in New York. Simmons told USA Today on June 5, 2016, that he was "feeling great" after being hospitalized for dehydration. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

A beloved fitness personality has died at the age of 76.

NBC News reports that Richard Simmons was found unresponsive in his Hollywood Hills home on Saturday.

Simmons died the day after his birthday.

He was known for his iconic “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” workout videos, leading him to fame in the 1970s and 1980s.

According to his website, he was inspired to try moderating his eating and exercising habits after he tried different bizarre diets and even laxatives. He said he weighed 268 pounds when graduated high school in New Orleans.

Over the course of his life, he taught classes, hosted seminars, and authored nine books all designed to build a fitness club for people who were not already in shape and wanted to live healthier.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

