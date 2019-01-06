  • Florida law would ban smoking on public beaches

    By: Kevin Williams, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida lawmaker wants to make your next trip to the beach smoke-free.

    Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters, who represents the Sarasota area, filed a measure Wednesday that would make it illegal to smoke on public beaches in Florida. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    The measure proposes police could give out citations to anyone smoking on a public beach.

    People caught smoking would face a fine of as much as $25 or 10 hours of community service.

    According to the Washington-based nonprofit group Ocean Conservancy, more than 95,000 cigarette butts were cleaned up from Florida beaches in a single day during a cleanup study in 2017.

    Florida’s legislative session for 2019 begins March 5. If passed, the law could go into effect July 1 – just in time for your Fourth of July trip to the beach.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories