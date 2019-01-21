  • How cold is it? Even the mermaids are frozen

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NORFOLK, Va. - Even the mermaids are frozen.

    It sounds like a Disney movie mixed metaphor, but the temperature in Norfolk, Virginia, was 22 degrees at noon Monday and should remain in the 20s overnight.

    On its Facebook page, the Norfolk Police Department posted a photo of the mermaid at Nauticus, the city’s maritime-themed science center and museum situated on the waterfront in downtown Norfolk. 

    “Want to know what it feels like in #NorfolkVA,” the post reads, showing a photo of icicles hanging from the mermaid’s arms, torso and tails.

    It doesn’t take Dumbo to realize that it is cold in Norfolk -- and in plenty of other places affected by the winter storm that has hit the Midwest and the Northeast.

