Nationwide search underway for missing Georgia teen, 2 children

Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old Georgia mom and her two toddlers, who may have gone as far as New York.
Kenyah Randall-Edwards and her children, 2-year-old Kensharri and 1-year-old Shariah, have been missing since Dec. 22, 2018, from Monroe, Georgia, according to a bulletin from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The three may still be in the local area or could have traveled to Covington, Georgia, or Brooklyn, New York, the bulletin said.
Randall-Edwards is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She is African-American with black hair and brown eyes.
Kensharri is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Shariah is 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-267-6557 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST (843-5678).
