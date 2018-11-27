Ikea has issued a recall for its Glivarp extendable dining tables.
The table’s glass extension can come off and fall, posing a laceration hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
About 8,200 Glivarp tables were sold in the United States. An additional 1,500 were sold in Canada.
The recall involves the white variety of the table that have steel legs and a glass tabletop. The table measures 29 inches wide by 49 inches long. The extension is another 25 inches long.
It has a supplier number 12003 on a sticker on the underside of the table frame, along with an Ikea logo and Glivarp, the CPSC said.
So far, Ikea has had three reports of the leaf coming off and falling. They were sold from February 2017 through October 2018 for $300.
