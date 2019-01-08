Sears plans to announce its liquidation plans Tuesday after Sears Holdings rejected Chairman Eddie Lampert's bid to save the 126-year-old company, according to CNBC.
Citing people familiar with the situation, CNBC reported the rejection of the bid sets the retailer on the path to liquidation.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Lampert’s $4.4 billion bid to save Sears proposed buying the retailer out of bankruptcy through his hedge fund ESL Investments.
CNBC reported Lampert's bid was deemed insufficient by Sears’ advisers.
Sears, which also owns Kmart, has more than 50,000 employees.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tuesday rain, thunderstorms quickly changing to snow showers
- 2 children killed in house fire
- Driver, 3 passengers hospitalized after PAT bus involved in multi-vehicle crash
- VIDEO: Parents arrested after missing infant found buried in yard
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}