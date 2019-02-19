Razor blades underneath cart handles reported at North Carolina Walmart

SILER CITY, N.C. - Razor blades have been found under the handles of shopping carts at a Walmart store in North Carolina, police said.
The blades were found at the store in Siler City, about 35 miles south of Greensboro, WSOC-TV reported.
Two people reportedly have been hurt.
Siler City police are seeking two people of interest, both described as white men in their 30s. Police said the men were seen in a tan Chevrolet Suburban or GMC SUV.
For Immediate Release February 18, 2019On Sunday, February 17, 2019, a local retail establishment in Siler City, NC...Posted by Siler City Police Department on Monday, February 18, 2019
Please help us in identifying these two persons of interest in the razor blade case. If you have any information please contact Siler City Police Department at 919-742-5626.Posted by Siler City Police Department on Monday, February 18, 2019
