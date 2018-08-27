NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have released surveillance images of a man being sought in connection with the strangling of a model in Philadelphia's affluent Main Line suburbs.
The body of 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft was found Wednesday night in her apartment in Ardmore. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
TRENDING NOW:
- High school track star shot in head, dies on day he was to leave home for Penn State
- Georgia Tech pulls job offer because applicant committed felonies as teen
- Steelers trading for Raiders wide receiver
- VIDEO: Bleach, glass bottle thrown at neighbors -- including baby -- during neighbor dispute
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Authorities on Monday released video of a man authorities say had contact with the victim early that morning in Philadelphia.
They say he was also seen at the entrance to the subway station and may have used a ride-hailing service to get from Philadelphia to Ardmore.
Carlin-Kraft had just moved into the apartment last week. Her modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}