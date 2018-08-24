Former Playboy model found strangled in Pennsylvania condo

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania - A former Playboy model was found strangled inside her Pennsylvania condominium Wednesday night, WCAU reported.
Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, was discovered at 9:15 p.m. inside her bedroom in her first-floor condominium in Ardmore, the television station reported. Police found Carlin-Kraft while performing a welfare check on the woman, WCAU reported.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Sources told WPVI that a surveillance video showed a man following Carlin-Kraft into the building Tuesday night.
According to her model booking profile, Carlin-Kraft said she has worked runway shows, has done commercials for jewelry and evening gowns, and “did a tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour.”
In addition to Playboy, Carlin-Kraft has modeled for MAC Cosmetics, Maxim and David Yurman.
