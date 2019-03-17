  • Woman gives birth to sextuplets

    HOUSTON - A Texas woman gave birth to sextuplets Friday morning in Houston, the Houston Chronicle reported.

    Thelma Chiaka gave birth to four boys and two girls in a nine-minute span that began at 4:50 a.m., The Woman’s Hospital of Texas said in a news release.

    Mom is doing well, the hospital said in its release.

    The babies’ weights ranged from 1 pound, 12 ounces, to 2 pounds, 14 ounces, the hospital said in its statement. The infants are in stable condition and will continue to receive care in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, according to the hospital’s statement.

    The odds of giving birth to sextuplets is estimated to be one in 4.7 billion, the hospital said.

    Chiaka named the girls Zina and Zuriel, KTRK reported. The names of the boys have not been revealed yet, the television station reported.

     

