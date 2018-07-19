  • New York City steam pipe explosion sends massive plume over Manhattan

    By: Michelle Ewing , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK -

    A steam pipe explosion in Manhattan’s Flatiron District sent massive plumes into the sky Thursday morning over New York City.

    According to WNBC, the blast occurred about 6:30 a.m. EDT Thursday near the intersection of 21st Street and Fifth Avenue.

    Authorities have not reported any injuries in the explosion, which “spewed debris all over the streets,” the news station said.

    Fire crews were still at the scene an hour later, and officials closed streets in the area as commuters headed to work.

     

     
     

