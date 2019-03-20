0 LIVE UPDATES: Testimony resumes Wednesday for day 2 of Michael Rosfeld trial

PITTSBURGH - The trial for former police officer Michael Rosfeld started Tuesday morning. Jurors will decide in the coming days whether Rosfeld’s actions were justified when he shot and killed unarmed 17-year-old Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh last June.

UPDATE 5:45 p.m. Tuesday: The first day of testimony has ended and will resume Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. Tuesday: A woman who lives in the home next to where Rose was shot took the witness stand describing what she saw.

Channel 11's Michele Newell was in the coutroom as the woman described Rosfeld handcuffing the driver, then ordering the two passengers to get out. The woman said she saw both passengers run away, and Rosfeld shoot at Rose.

UPDATE 4:00 p.m. Tuesday: Much of the testimonty Tuesday afternoon focused on a drive-by shooting that occurred in North Braddock 13 minutes before Rose was shot and killed.

Rose was in the car involved in the drive-by, but prosecutors say he was not the shooter. Jaijuan Hester pleaded guilty to the shooting last week.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m. Tuesday: The Medical Examiner was the first to testify in the homicide trial of Michael Rosfeld. Details from Antwon Rose's autopsy were shared.

Graphic photos showing Rose's gunshot wounds were also displayed for the jury and courtroom.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. Tuesday: Antwon Rose’s mother became emotional during the defense’s opening statements. She left the courtroom before autopsy photos of her son were shown.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m. Tuesday: Opening statements ended and the Commonwealth called its first witness, the deputy medical examiner, to the stand.

During opening statements, which lasted about 45 minutes, the prosecution outlined in detail what happened the night Antwon Rose was shot and killed by Officer Michael Rosfeld.

Lead prosecutor Dan Fitzsimmons said there is plenty of video evidence showing Rose and Zaijuan Hester -- who pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting in North Braddock minutes before Rose was shot to death in East Pittsburgh -- running from a car.

Fitzsimmons said the focus will be on what Rosfeld knew at the time he pulled the trigger, shooting Rose three times.

Rosfeld’s defense attorney, Patrick Thomassey, said Rosfeld was just trying to protect and serve. He said Rosfeld worked in a high-crime area and that an officer was shot at days earlier.

“One thing I was hoping the DA would tell us is what did Mike Rosfeld do wrong as a police officer? And I’ve been waiting for that for 10 months,” Thomassey said.

Thomassey said Rosfeld had to make a split-second decision. He highlighted that Rosfeld was doing his duty, alleging Rose and Hester tried to murder two people up the road.

Thomassey said the biggest concern was over public safety because the shooting happened outside a senior citizen center. He said Rose and Hester could have gone into the center and potentially held hostages.

Thomassey stressed Rosfeld had no intent to kill anyone.

UPDATE 9 a.m. Tuesday: Streets around the Allegheny County Courthouse have been closed to traffic.

UPDATE 8:45 a.m. Tuesday: A statement was released on behalf of Antwon Rose’s family by Fred Rabner, an attorney representing the family.

The statement said, in part:

“Antwon Rose II’s family and friends are braced for a trial centered around their most painful loss, the one caused when Michael Rosfeld’s service weapon left an irreparable hole in their collective souls. To them and the many watching this unfold, locally and all over the Country, a conviction of Rosfeld, would be a momentous first step towards restoring justice and give this hurting family some semblance of peace.”

UPDATE 8:10 a.m. Tuesday: Supporters of Antwon Rose were asked to remove a picture of the 17-year-old from city property at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

UPDATE 8 a.m. Tuesday: The family of Antwon Rose arrived at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

UPDATE 7:30 a.m. Tuesday: Members of the Pittsburgh Jewish community hung purple felt roses around the Allegheny County Courthouse in support of Antwon Rose and his family.

ORIGINAL STORY: The fate of former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld will go into the hands of jurors Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld’s homicide trial in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose after a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh will unfold inside the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest details from this the on-going trial.

The jurors selected for the trial from Dauphin County will decide not if Rosfeld shot and killed Rose -- which is clear in cellphone video -- but whether his actions were justified.

While the defense believes only first-degree murder should be considered, prosecutors want jurors to be able to consider all levels of murder, including manslaughter.

The jury consists of six men and six women. There are three alternates, although four were initially chosen; one took the place of a juror who needed to be replaced for medical reasons.

During a motions hearing Monday, Judge Alexander Bicket ruled that video and testimony would be allowed from a drive-by shooting in North Braddock minutes before Rose was shot to death in East Pittsburgh.

Rose was in the vehicle with the admitted drive-by shooter, Zaijuan Hester, who pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of aggravated assault and four firearms charges. Rose, who was unarmed, was shot and killed after running from a traffic stop.

Testimony that will not be allowed, per Bicket’s ruling, is about an alleged armed robbery several hours before the drive-by shooting and shooting of Rose. However, Bicket said that decision could change based on testimony heard during the trial.

Ahead of the start of the trial, road closures and detours that will continue for the duration of the trial went into effect around the courthouse.

