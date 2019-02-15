Ohio judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Police video shows an Ohio judge being arrested by police officers for allegedly driving drunk last Sunday.
Police found Judge Becky Doherty in a snowy embankment on the side of a highway shortly after 9 p.m. in a car that did not belong to her.
In the video, the officer approaches the vehicle and can be heard commenting on the vomit on the door. Later in the video, Doherty admits she is intoxicated.
In the police station, she then refused to take a field sobriety test.
Doherty pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Before she was sentenced, Doherty apologized to the police, the residents of the county and the court.
The presiding judge took into account that this was Doherty's first offense when handing down a punishment.
She faces a $1,000 fine and 180 days in jail, unless she completes a driver intervention program and has no alcohol- or drug-related offense in the next two years.
