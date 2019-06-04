  • Ohio town's water turns purple overnight

    COAL GROVE, Ohio - Hundreds of people in Coal Grove turned on their faucets Monday to see something unexpected: purple water.

    The city flushed its water system several times Monday, but people still need to run the water until the color goes away. 

    Officials said the purple water could stain your laundry, but besides that, there's no real danger.

    "Once it's diluted out, it's not dangerous at all," water treatment plant operator Stephen Burchett told WSAZ

    The vibrant color was caused by a pump malfunction that resulted in too much sodium permanganate being dumped into the water.
     

     

    CNN/WSAZ

