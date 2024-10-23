PennDOT allowing highly automated vehicles on roads without safety drivers in new guidelines

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT has adopted new guidelines related to the operation of highly automated vehicles on the roads.

As of Wednesday, certified users will now be able to operate HAVs on the road without a safety driver in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The vehicles can also now be operated from a remote location if the proper criteria are met.

“As technology like driverless vehicles advances, Pennsylvania is staying at the forefront of ensuring public safety with a regulation and certification process for those interested in operating in the state,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “We are excited to continue our role as a crucial location for driverless training and operations.”

PennDOT worked with the HAV Advisory Committee, which was created in Oct. 2018 to help Pennsylvania stay safe with its ongoing automated vehicle testing, to establish the new guidelines.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group