  • 400-pound Peep drops in Pa. to ring in New Year

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A 400-pound illuminated Peep drops Monday to celebrate the New Year. 

    The “Chick Drop” is the culmination of Peepfest, a two-day event in Bethlehem, the town where the marshmallow candy is made. 

    This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival. The giant Peep, which is inedible, drops at 5:15 p.m.

