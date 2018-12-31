400-pound Peep drops in Pa. to ring in New Year

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A 400-pound illuminated Peep drops Monday to celebrate the New Year.
The “Chick Drop” is the culmination of Peepfest, a two-day event in Bethlehem, the town where the marshmallow candy is made.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival. The giant Peep, which is inedible, drops at 5:15 p.m.
