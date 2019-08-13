Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, said surveillance images show a man throwing a brick through a window of the Wilkes-Barre office at about 2 a.m. Monday.
She said the same man returned about an hour later with another brick, smashed other windows, climbed through the door and spray-painted graffiti including a biblical verse in red.
Planned Parenthood Keystone said in a statement the act was "aimed to intimidate, threaten and instill fear."
Reed said the office offers birth control, cancer screenings, general health care, STD testing, pregnancy testing and the morning-after pill but does not do surgical abortions there.
