Police said Tuesday the New York City Chief Medical Examiner has determined 48-year-old Lesbia Ayala died after receiving silicone injections in her buttocks and thighs.
Police were called to a home in the Bronx June 17 and found Ayala in cardiac arrest.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
It is unclear when she received the injections.
No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
