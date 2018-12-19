  • Woman's death from buttocks injections ruled a homicide

    NEW YORK (AP) - The death of a Philadelphia woman who received a buttocks-enhancement procedure in New York City has been ruled a homicide.

    Police said Tuesday the New York City Chief Medical Examiner has determined 48-year-old Lesbia Ayala died after receiving silicone injections in her buttocks and thighs.

    Police were called to a home in the Bronx June 17 and found Ayala in cardiac arrest.

    She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    It is unclear when she received the injections.

    No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

