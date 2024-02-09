News

Pitt nursing student honored for saving boy from swimming pool

By WPXI.com News Staff and Lauren Talotta, WPXI-TV

Olivia Schzure Pitt Nursing Student

By WPXI.com News Staff and Lauren Talotta, WPXI-TV

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A University of Pittsburgh nursing student is being called a hero.

While working as a lifeguard last summer, Olivia Schzure saved a boy from drowning at the Cranberry Township Pool.

When she noticed the child struggle and go under water, she jumped in to rescue the unconscious boy before EMS took over.

Schzure and other lifeguards on duty that day were honored by the American Red Cross with the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders.

The award was given out during the township’s most recent supervisor’s meeting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 people dead after crash in Carroll Township
  • An inside look at a day in the life of a Pittsburgh Police crisis negotiator
  • Steelers’ Cam Heyward wins Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
  • VIDEO: Thieves stole batteries from multiple Butler County school buses, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read