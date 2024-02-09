Pitt nursing student honored for saving boy from swimming pool

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A University of Pittsburgh nursing student is being called a hero.

While working as a lifeguard last summer, Olivia Schzure saved a boy from drowning at the Cranberry Township Pool.

When she noticed the child struggle and go under water, she jumped in to rescue the unconscious boy before EMS took over.

Schzure and other lifeguards on duty that day were honored by the American Red Cross with the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders.

The award was given out during the township’s most recent supervisor’s meeting.

