Police: Men wanted after allegedly stealing 7 cases of beer

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Do you recognize these men? Police said they are suspected of stealing more than $100 of beer from a Sheetz.
The four men are accused of stealing seven cases of beer from the gas station on Route 22 in Burrell Township on March 24.
Police believe the suspects took off in a gray Jeep Cherokee. Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact police.
