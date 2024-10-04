Decision 2024

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Pittsburgh on Friday

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

San Diego Wave FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC - 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 15: U.S. second gentleman Doug Emhoff waves after lighting the torch before the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup between the NJ/NY Gotham FC and the San Diego Wave FC at Red Bull Arena on March 15, 2024 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Pittsburgh on Friday.

Emhoff will be campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, at the Get Out the Vote concert.

Grammy award-winning artists Jason Isbell and Michael Stipe will perform.

Click here to sign up to attend the event. Time and location will be announced to confirmed guests.

