Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Pittsburgh on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Pittsburgh on Friday.

Emhoff will be campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, at the Get Out the Vote concert.

Grammy award-winning artists Jason Isbell and Michael Stipe will perform.

Click here to sign up to attend the event. Time and location will be announced to confirmed guests.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group