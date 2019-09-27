Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Corey Mizell

PITTSBURGH - In this week's edition of Proud to be from Pittsburgh, Channel 11's Peggy Finnegan shows how one man went above and beyond to return an item he found.
Along a busy Freeport Road in Fox Chapel, Corey Mizell dodged traffic to grab a driver's license, bank card and wallet full of cash.
Mizell said he searched Facebook for the owner but had no luck. He contacted the college on the student ID, then posted a video on Facebook in the hopes of finding Mark Shehady.
While pumping gas, Shehady placed his wallet on his trunk. Forgetting it was there, he drove off to the bank. As he retraced his steps, his father got a call from the college that it was found.
That act of kindness left Shehady surprised.
Watch the video above for the complete story!
