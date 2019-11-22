PITTSBURGH - He made the land of make believe come to real life and millions of people grew up learning to look for the helpers.
Fred Rogers makes us Proud to be from Pittsburgh.
Related Headlines
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" debuted in theaters Thursday night, showing the relationship between Rogers and a journalist.
Friends of Mr. Rogers said this move shows people the man he was off camera and shows the world what we here in Pittsburgh already knew: he was a great person.
"He was proud of Pittsburgh. People would say when he would get off a plane, 'How are you going to be in Pittsburgh?' and he said I live and work here. He wanted everybody to know that," Bill Isler said. Isler was a friend of Rogers.
READ: Across Mister Rogers’ actual neighborhoods, his faith echoes
"I like to say people are rediscovering Fred Rogers and understanding what a talented person he was. So talented that he made it look easy," Paul Siefken said. Siefken is the president of Fred Rogers Productions.
TRENDING NOW:
- Navy veteran found dead in his apartment died 3 years prior, medical examiner says
- Sex offender removed from hospital during birth of his child
- Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- VIDEO: What you need to know if you're heading to Light Up Night
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}