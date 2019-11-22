  • With release of new movie, Mr. Rogers makes us Pittsburgh proud

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - He made the land of make believe come to real life and millions of people grew up learning to look for the helpers.

    Fred Rogers makes us Proud to be from Pittsburgh.

    Related Headlines

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" debuted in theaters Thursday night, showing the relationship between Rogers and a journalist.

    Friends of Mr. Rogers said this move shows people the man he was off camera and shows the world what we here in Pittsburgh already knew: he was a great person.

    "He was proud of Pittsburgh. People would say when he would get off a plane, 'How are you going to be in Pittsburgh?' and he said I live and work here. He wanted everybody to know that," Bill Isler said. Isler was a friend of Rogers.

    READ: Across Mister Rogers’ actual neighborhoods, his faith echoes

    "I like to say people are rediscovering Fred Rogers and understanding what a talented person he was. So talented that he made it look easy," Paul Siefken said. Siefken is the president of Fred Rogers Productions.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories