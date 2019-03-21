  • Robert Morris University unveils plan to consolidate schools

    By: Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Robert Morris University unveiled its plan Wednesday morning to reduce its number of schools from five to four.

    The university did not eliminate one of the schools, as had been speculated. Instead, three of the five schools — the School of Communications and Information Systems, School of Education and Social Sciences, and the School of Nursing and Health Sciences — were mashed into two new ones: the School of Informatics, Humanities and Social Sciences; and the School of Nursing, Education and Human Studies.

    Related Headlines

    The plan will take affect on June 1. RMU offers 90 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, none of which will be eliminated under the consolidation.

    To read more about the consolidation plan, check out the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories