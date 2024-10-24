Scammers targeting Megan’s Law offenders in Pennsylvania

INDIANA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a scam is targeting people who are registered to Megan’s List.

Troopers say they received reports from multiple people registered in the Edensburg and Indiana stations about the scam.

Scammers are making calls to people on the list. They say they are with state police and are asking them to send money in regarding their Megan’s Law registration.

They are asking for money and even cryptocurrency. They threatened further police action if the requirements were not met.

Troopers said they never solicit funds.

Anyone with questions about their registration is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section directly at 1-866-771-3170.

