Street lights become strobe lights after partial power outage

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. - Some residents in Johnson City experienced something unusual Thursday night. After a power outage, the street lights were flickering for hours, unlike anything they've ever seen before.
"All of a sudden the lights went, not off, but just like halfway," Lurline Crampton told WBNG. "And all the street lights were flashing. It was weird. It was like 'The Twilight Zone.'"
When the power went out for more than 1,700 customer, the streets lit up like a dance party as the lights strobed.
The town of Union Public Works Department, which handles the street lights in Johnson City, says the flickering was mostly likely caused by the sensitive LED lights detecting residual electrical current during the outage.
Crampton says her power was out for several hours, which also meant she had no heat. "That seemed like a long time because it was already getting cool in my house, but I knew that they'd get right around and take care of it. They always do," said Crampton.
CNN/WBNG
