Swedish tourist loses leg after cellphone robbery in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - A Swedish tourist lost his leg after being injured during a robbery in Argentina on Dec. 30.
Christoffer Persson was assaulted when he was returning to his hotel after having dinner with his girlfriend in the tourist neighborhood of Monserrat in Buenos Aires.
According to police, the suspect tried to steal Persson's cellphone and then shot him in the right knee. The offender fled in a car after the incident.
TRENDING NOW:
- 165 neglected German shepherds rescued from Georgia property, officials say
- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announces birth of son
- Video resurfaces of Drake kissing underage girl onstage
- VIDEO: Man Removed from Life Support – Then Woke Up
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Argentine authorities viewed the security cameras and have collected testimony from witnesses. Persson's girlfriend praised the quick actions of passing bicyclists who applied a tourniquet to his leg.
According to the director of the Argerich Hospital, the bullet perforated Persson's thigh and doctors had to amputate his leg to save his life after surgeries to save his leg failed.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}