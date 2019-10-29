Gov. Tom Wolf's office said Tuesday that the Democrat will sign the bill, now that it's passed the Legislature.
Related Headlines
The bill creates a five-year, $5 million grant program to be administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Grants can range from $5,000 to $150,000, and eligible applicants are tax-exempt nonprofits that the FBI included within a bias motivation category for hate crimes in 2017.
The money can be used for anything that enhances an organization's safety. Mass shootings are spurring similar grant programs in a number of states.
TRENDING NOW:
- 10th Street closed 6 to 8 weeks after bus falls in massive sinkhole
- Petition started to shut down McKamey Manor, haunted house that requires 40-page waiver
- Grandfather charged in cruise ship death of toddler granddaughter
- VIDEO: 10 charged in drug gang slayings, including quadruple murder
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}