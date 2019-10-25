  • Day of Service organized to honor lives lost during Tree of Life attack

    PITTSBURGH - To mark one year since 11 people were killed while attending services at the Tree of life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, a number of community service projects have been organized.

    The service day, which is being called Pittsburgh October 27, primarily takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Projects include:

    • B’nai Israel Cemetery Clean Up
    • Bike Delivery of Cookies
    • Blood Drive: Squirrel Hill
    • Cookie Decorating for First Responders
    • Family House: University Place Lunch Service
    • Repair the World Tree Planting for Teens

