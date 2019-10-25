PITTSBURGH - To mark one year since 11 people were killed while attending services at the Tree of life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, a number of community service projects have been organized.
The service day, which is being called Pittsburgh October 27, primarily takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Projects include:
- B’nai Israel Cemetery Clean Up
- Bike Delivery of Cookies
- Blood Drive: Squirrel Hill
- Cookie Decorating for First Responders
- Family House: University Place Lunch Service
- Repair the World Tree Planting for Teens
For a full list of events click here.
RELATED:
- 11 killed, 6 injured in attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue
- Timeline of events at Tree of Life Synagogue shooting
- Tree of Life memorial service being made available virtually
- People asked to #FightHateForGood in honor of Tree of Life victims
- Life after the Tree of Life synagogue attack
- Pittsburgh City Council names Oct. 27 in memory of Tree of Life shooting victims
- First responders to Tree of Life shooting presented with quilts
- What we know about the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre honored in Capitol
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}