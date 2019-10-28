PITTSBURGH - One T-shirt at a time, eighth grade students at Avonworth Middle School are trying to make a difference.
"Be the kind kid" has become the unofficial motto of the district. But this month, it means even more.
"I thought "What if we do something that adds the Jewish culture to that shirt?'" said Elise Nardozzi, an eighth grade student.
So for the last few weeks leading up to the one year mark of the Tree of Life shooting, Nardozzi and her friends wanted to add the same phrase to their shirts, but in Hebrew. It's to honor the Tree of Life victims and the Jewish community.
"We're all part of the Pittsburgh community and we all want to unite everyone to show that we are here for them and we can support them no matter what," she said.
In one week, about 200 shirts were sold, with the money going to Classrooms Without Borders and its Holocaust education program.
