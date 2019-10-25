PITTSBURGH - One year after tragedy at the Tree of Life synagogue shook Pittsburgh, the pain of losing 11 innocent lives remains fresh in the hearts and minds of the community.
It was about 10 a.m. Oct. 27, 2018, when police swarmed the area around the synagogue in Squirrel Hill after shooting erupted. It was the beginning of what has been called the darkest day in Pittsburgh's history.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED: Memories of synagogue shooting still fresh for city leaders nearly year later
Eleven people died and six others, including four law enforcement officers, were injured. Among those who lost their lives were brothers and a husband and wife:
>>RELATED: What we know about victims killed at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
- Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland
- Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
- Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill
- Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood
- Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill (brother of David Rosenthal)
- David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill (brother of Cecil Rosenthal)
- Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg (married to Sylvan Simon)
- Sylvan Simon, 87, of Wilkinsburg (married to Bernice Simon)
- Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill
- Melvin Wax, 87, of Squirrel Hill
- Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington
Three congregations -- Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light -- were gathered at the synagogue at the time of the shooting.
On Sunday, a memorial service to commemorate one year since the shooting will be a somber and emotional time. The public service will be held at 5 p.m. at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall.
>>RELATED: Tree of Life memorial service being made available virtually
In the days and months since the shooting, people have come together with various ways of showing Pittsburgh's strength and resilience.
>>RELATED: Students remember Tree of Life victims, place lanterns at 11 benches in their honor
"Stronger Than Hate" has become a message of hope, and its symbol -- the Steelers logo with one of the diamonds replaced with the Star of David -- has become easily recognizable.
>>RELATED: 'Stronger Than Hate': Viral image of synagogue shooting has become a symbol
More recently, people have been asked to honor the victims and #FightHateForGood through meaningful acts.
Though the Tree of Life synagogue building has not reopened since the shooting, synagogue leaders have announced they want to rebuild and renovate. They hope it will become a "center for Jewish life in the United States" and a symbol against hatred.
RELATED:
- 11 killed, 6 injured in attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue
- Timeline of events at Tree of Life Synagogue shooting
- Tree of Life memorial service being made available virtually
- People asked to #FightHateForGood in honor of Tree of Life victims
- Life after the Tree of Life synagogue attack
- Pittsburgh City Council names Oct. 27 in memory of Tree of Life shooting victims
- First responders to Tree of Life shooting presented with quilts
- What we know about the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre honored in Capitol
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}