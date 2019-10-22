PITTSBURGH - Nearly a year after the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue, the memories of that day are still fresh with those who were there.
That includes Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
"I just put the phone down and took a breath," said Peduto.
Fitzgerald first heard about the shooting from his wife.
"She was walking up Wilkins Avenue toward Tree of Life and heard the shots," he said.
The two leaders sit down with Channel 11's Aaron Martin to discuss their memories of that day and what's been done in the aftermath of the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. Hear from them in the video above.
