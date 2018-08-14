  • Timeline of sex abuse allegations against Pennsylvania priests

    The Boston Globe investigation into widespread abuse in the Boston Catholic Diocese in 2002 launched reports of abuse across the country and calls for reform of the church.

    In Pennsylvania, the major investigations started in Philadelphia. 

    2005 – Philadelphia’s district attorney’s office released a grand jury report into allegations against more than 100 priests and clergy. The report criticized internal practices of moving accused priests to different parishes.

    2011 – A second grand jury investigation was launched to see if practices within the diocese had changed. This time, several priests and clergy members were charged with crimes related to child sexual abuse.

    2016 – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office released the results of a grand jury investigation into its least-populated diocese: Altoona-Johnstown. That report detailed allegations from hundreds of children across decades. Dozens of priests and clergy members were named. Following the report, the attorney general’s office was flooded with calls from people alleging abuse at churches and schools. That triggered an investigation into the remaining six dioceses across the state.

     
     

