INDIANA, Pa. - An $10,000 reward is being offered for any information related to several suspicious fires that have happened in Indiana County since last August.
All of these fires were labeled as suspicious and except for two, happened at unoccupied or abandoned buildings, according to a news release.
- Aug. 9, 2018 – Farmhouse/Garage – Alabran Road, Smicksburg, PA
- Dec. 15, 2018 – Barn – Wolf Road, Smicksburg, PA
- Dec. 21, 2018 – Barn – State Route 954, Creekside, PA
- Dec. 29, 2018 – Garage/Shed fire – Bailey Road, Washington Township, PA
- Dec. 29, 2018 – Storage Building – Whitaker & Rudolph Road, North Mahoning Township
- Jan. 25, 2019 – Amish Furniture Store, Stephenson Road, West Mahoning Township, PA*
- Feb. 26, 2019 – Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 5 Points Road, Creekside, PA*
- March 20, 2019 – Brush Fire – Getty and Pollock Roads, East Mahoning Township, PA
- March 28, 2019 – Barn Fire – Barnard Road, Dayton, PA*
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is helping with the investigation, along with the fire marshal for Pennsylvania State Police.
The ATF put up $8,000 in reward money and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers offered an additional $2,000.
If you have any information about the fires listed above or the people involved, should call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS, or submit tips online HERE.
