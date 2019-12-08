LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - Police in Lower Burrell said a "suspicious incident" where a man pulled up to a student while he was driving a van and said the girl could get in was a simple mistake.
Investigators said the man was a ride share driver that mistakenly identified the teen as his customer.
Police in Lower Burrell are investigating a "suspicious incident" where an older man allegedly pulled alongside a middle school student, opened the sliding door and said "you can get in anyways."
The man was described as balding with gray hair driving a dark gray or black mini-van in the area of Claremont Drive in Lower Burrell.
There were other students who apparently witnessed the encounter, police said.
