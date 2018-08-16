1 dead in crash on Interstate 79

MT. MORRIS, Pa. - State police are investigating a fatal crash along Interstate 79 in Greene County Thursday morning.
Channel 11 has learned one person died in the crash just before 7 a.m. at mile marker 3.25 in the northbound lanes near Mt. Morris.
Both northbound lanes are closed. However, drivers are using the berm to get around the crash.
Police haven't released the name of the victim or said if anyone else was injured.
We're working to find out more about the victim and what led up to the crash. Stay with Channel 11 News at WPXI.com for updates.
