1 dog dead, another hurt after allegedly being shot, dumped by owner

GLASSPORT, Pa. - Police are investigating after two dogs were shot, one fatally, allegedly by their owner in Glassport.
Animal control officers said they were called Friday regarding a loose dog. When the dog was picked up, they initially thought he had been hit by a car, but upon examination, they determined he was shot.
He was treated and is currently being fostered.
Sable Kennel posted to Facebook on Friday that they were looking for the owner. A call eventually led to the owner and police investigated.
The owner told police that the dogs got into a fight and he decided to dispose of them and shot both dogs, animal control officers said. They said the owner took the dogs from the home, drove them to the Glassport dump on Virginia Avenue and shot them, killing the first dog. The dog that lived was shot multiple times.
After a search, including police and animal control officers, they said they found the dog that died buried underneath cinder blocks.
Charges are pending against the owner.
