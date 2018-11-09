  • 1 killed, 2 hurt in Washington County crash

    WEST ALEXANDER, Pa. - One person was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in Washington County.

    The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty Road and Route 40.

    Leland Mackey, 47, the driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, died. Mackey, of Bethany, West Virginia, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

    The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

