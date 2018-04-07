  • Apartments evacuated for falling trees as landslide continues in East Pittsburgh

    Eight apartments along Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh were evacuated Friday due to falling trees.

    Not too long after those evacuations, emergency crews shut down Route 30 nearby. There is a huge crack in the road and it appears to be sinking.

    Michele Newell is speaking with police and PennDot about the plan of action to ensure everyone who lives near the damage is safe, for 11 at 11.

