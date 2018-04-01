  • 16-year-old boy dies after being shot in head in Duquesne

    A teenage boy was killed in a shooting in Duquesne Saturday. 

    The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7 p.m., according to police. 

    Police found the 16-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a release.

    The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy where he later died, according to police.

    The details surrounding the reported shooting are still unclear. 

    At this point, police said they believe the wound was “self-inflicted,” though homicide detectives are initiating the investigation. 

