2 arrested, accused of smashing car window, stealing credit cards in Cranberry

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people have been arrested for smashing out a car window in a gym parking lot in Cranberry Township, police said.
Janessa Fisher and Stephen Stock Jr. are accused of taking a woman’s purse and credit cards after breaking the car window outside the Planet Fitness off Route 19, according to police.
The stolen credit cards were used at grocery stores in Wexford and Cranberry, police said. Surveillance video helped police identify Fisher and Stock.
“Cranberry is a very safe area, but we do have property crimes here, and we obviously like to not have it, but we encourage people to remove their valuables from their vehicles and don’t create the opportunity to become a victim,” Cranberry Police Sgt. Chuck Mascellino said.
Investigators in Cranberry are working with other agencies to determine whether Fisher and Stock are responsible for other break-ins in the area.
Harmar Township police said Fisher and Stock are “people of interest” in similar break-ins last week at a gym in Harmar Township.
