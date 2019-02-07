PITTSBURGH - Two homes on Arlington Avenue in Pittsburgh have been evacuated due to a landslide in the South Side Slopes.
The slide is coming from the hillside along McLain Street, onto Arlington Avenue.
Landslide coming down from Mt Washington up against two homes... life of mud. Officers are waiting for engineer. Green & brown home are evacuated @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1NFo3tfnCe— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) February 6, 2019
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca spent the evening talking with homeowners, who told her what they’re most concerned about regarding the slide for 11 at 11.
