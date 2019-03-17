2 injured in crash in Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. - Two people were transported to a hopsital following a crash in Washington County Sunday evening.
Dispatchers said the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Weavertown Road in Canonsburg.
The road was closed, but has since reopened.
No other information was immediatley available.
