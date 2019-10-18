BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - A fight over a girl landed two teenagers behind bars, one of them charged with attempted homicide after shots were fired.
State police said Adam Rogers, 19, started messaging another teenager – Hunter Grossman, 19 – saying that he wanted to fight him. Grossman had started dating Rogers’ ex-girlfriend.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Butler County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"It was supposed to be just a fight; he even texted me on my phone, 'No weapons, no guns, no nothing. Just fists.' I said, 'That's the plan,'" Grossman told 11 News.
The fight was supposed to happen at Grossman's home. When Rogers arrived with two friends, he allegedly got out his pistol and fired several shots. At that point, Grossman said he ran away from his home and into the woods to protect his family.
Rogers was arrested, as was 19-year-old Leroy Henry, who police said was in the getaway car.
Grossman's mother, Amy Grossman, said she's happy her son wasn't hurt but is wondering why these teens didn't consider the consequences.
"How do you not know what your actions are going to get you, you know? It's not a video game. It's not, you know, fun and games. This is your life," she said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man lived with bodies of mom, aunt for years to collect benefits, deputies say
- Suspects in deadly Penn Hills home invasion arrested 2,400 miles away
- Sam Adams unveils Halloween 'extreme beer'
- VIDEO: Juul indefinitely suspends sales of all fruity flavors
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}