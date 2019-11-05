KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two men impersonating law enforcement officers ran from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Kennedy Township Monday afternoon.
Two men impersonating police officers ran from this 7 Eleven/BP in Kennedy Township this afternoon.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) November 4, 2019
Store is shut down, door was shot out.
Police chief said they aren't sure what happened here — he is getting ready to look at the surveillance video now. pic.twitter.com/bxIKQywyfD
Chief of police Anthony Bruni told Channel 11 the men were targeting someone inside the store on Heckel Road. They approached a man and there was a scuffle -- and that's when the door was either shot out or busted some other way.
Bruni said the man they were targeting was gone by the time officers showed up and nothing was taken from the store.
"We're looking for one person specifically. It was not a robbery at the BP station and nobody was hurt," Bruni said.
Detectives are on scene going over surveillance video and they said it looks to be some kind of law enforcement uniform but not police officer uniforms. They are actively searching for the men.
