3 people complete 50 consecutive rides on Kennywood's Thunderbolt

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood's Thunderbolt Week ended Sunday with a daunting challenge: 50 consecutive rides on the 'King of Coasters.'
Three brave riders completed the marathon ride in celebration of the iconic roller coaster's 50th season of operations.
They ranged from 13 to 67 years in age.
A fourth person needed a break in the middle of the rides, but was able to rejoin for the last five.
The 50-ride marathon started at 12:39 p.m. and finished at 5:03 p.m.
Two riders were selected through a sweepstakes, the other two are members of American Coaster Enthusiasts Western Pennsylvania chapter.
