3-year-old pulls gun from mother's purse in classroom

A mother is facing charges after a three-year-old pulled a gun from her purse in a Pittsburgh Public Schools classroom.
Stacey Gibson, 23, of Pittsburgh is charged with possessing a weapon on school property and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Police say Gibson left her purse on a table in a classroom at Crescent Early Childhood Center in East Hiils on May 7 and left the room. Three women then saw the boy reach into the purse and pull out a handgun.
The women “screamed” at the boy to put the gun back in the purse, according to the criminal complaint, and one of the women grabbed the purse and put it on top of a cabinet.
