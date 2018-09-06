0 4 dead, including gunman, in downtown Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI - Three people were killed and several were injured Thursday when a gunman opened fire on people at the Fifth Third Center in downtown Cincinnati, according to authorities.

>> Read more trending news

The gunman also died, although police said it was not immediately clear whether he was killed by police or by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

@CincyPD investigating active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. More details to follow. Media staging area will be forthcoming. Ft. Square and surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic. pic.twitter.com/wSVLhu8xpM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

Update 11:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Police said two people were injured in Thursday’s deadly shooting at the Fifth Third Center in downtown Cincinnati.

Officials with University of Cincinnati Medical Center said four people injured in the incident were taken to the hospital, identified only as three men and a woman. Two of the patients later died, officials said.

Of the other two patients, one was in critical condition and the other in serious condition Thursday.

UPDATE: UC Medical Center received four victims: three males and one female. Two are deceased, one in critical condition and one serious. All suffered gunshot wounds. — UC Health (@uc_health) September 6, 2018

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said officers found one person dead at the scene of Thursday’s shooting.

Update 11:25 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Police Chief Eliot Isaac said officers were called around 9:10 a.m. to respond to reports the shooting.

He said a man, who was not identified, entered a loading dock at the Fifth Third Center and opened fire. The gunman moved to the lobby, where the shooting continued.

He was confronted by officers, who returned fire, Isaac said. The man was killed, although Isaac said it was unclear whether he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or a police bullet.

The scene was secure by 11 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Thursday’s attack. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims.” He described the scene as “horrific.”

Mayor Cranley offers thoughts and prayers to victims’ families, thanks first responders for their quick response. pic.twitter.com/UTNmQn7gft — City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) September 6, 2018

Update 11 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Police confirmed at a news conference Thursday that three people were killed when a gunman opened fire in Cincinnati. Two other people were hospitalized, according to authorities.

The gunman, who has not been identified, also died, although authorities said it was not immediately clear whether he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or whether he was killed by a police bullet.

Update 10:45 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Ohio Gov. John Kasich praised law enforcement Thursday following a reported shooting in downtown Cincinnati.

There was a senseless act of gun violence on the streets of Cincinnati this morning. I’ve spoken with the Mayor and informed him the state will provide any necessary resources to the local police. 1/ — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) September 6, 2018 I commend the law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel who swiftly responded to the scene and share my deepest sympathies with the innocent victims of this violent attack. 2/ — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) September 6, 2018

Update 10:23 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Cincinnati Councilman Chris Seelbach said on Twitter that two people were killed in Thursday's incident, including the suspected shooter. Police did not immediately confirm the report.

Update: 2 people dead, one is shooter. Several people in critical condition. Number of victims may increase from 5. — Chris Seelbach (@ChrisSeelbach) September 6, 2018

Authorities said the scene remained active as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

@CincyPD units are still actively clearing the scene in the 500 block of Walnut St. related to the active shooter investigation. People in the immediate vicinity should remain on lockdown until further notice. Continue to follow this feed for updates. pic.twitter.com/V7IwmzPE5S — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

Update 10:20 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Officials from several agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the FBI, were on the scene Thursday morning.

@FBICincinnati has agents on scene to assist with situation at #FountainSquare. @CincyPD is the lead agency and will provide updates when able. — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) September 6, 2018

Update 9:55 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Suzanne Dabkowski, a spokeswoman with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, told WCPO that at least three people were injured in Thursday morning’s shooting.

Officials at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center told WCPO they had received four patients in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

#BREAKING UC Medical confirms it’s received 4 victims so far after active shooter situation downtown pic.twitter.com/e813viiSwX — Paola Suro WCPO (@PaolaSNews) September 6, 2018

﻿Original report: Authorities did not immediately provide information on any injuries.

The shooting was reported before 9:15 a.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.