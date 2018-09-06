  • 4 dead, including gunman, in downtown Cincinnati shooting

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CINCINNATI - Three people were killed and several were injured Thursday when a gunman opened fire on people at the Fifth Third Center in downtown Cincinnati, according to authorities. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The gunman also died, although police said it was not immediately clear whether he was killed by police or by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    Update 11:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Police said two people were injured in Thursday’s deadly shooting at the Fifth Third Center in downtown Cincinnati.

    Officials with University of Cincinnati Medical Center said four people injured in the incident were taken to the hospital, identified only as three men and a woman. Two of the patients later died, officials said.

    Of the other two patients, one was in critical condition and the other in serious condition Thursday.

    Police Chief Eliot Isaac said officers found one person dead at the scene of Thursday’s shooting.

    Update 11:25 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Police Chief Eliot Isaac said officers were called around 9:10 a.m. to respond to reports the shooting. 

    He said a man, who was not identified, entered a loading dock at the Fifth Third Center and opened fire. The gunman moved to the lobby, where the shooting continued.

    He was confronted by officers, who returned fire, Isaac said. The man was killed, although Isaac said it was unclear whether he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or a police bullet.

    The scene was secure by 11 a.m.

    It was not immediately clear what prompted Thursday’s attack. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims.” He described the scene as “horrific.”

    Update 11 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Police confirmed at a news conference Thursday that three people were killed when a gunman opened fire in Cincinnati. Two other people were hospitalized, according to authorities.

    The gunman, who has not been identified, also died, although authorities said it was not immediately clear whether he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or whether he was killed by a police bullet. 

    Update 10:45 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Ohio Gov. John Kasich praised law enforcement Thursday following a reported shooting in downtown Cincinnati.

    Update 10:23 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Cincinnati Councilman Chris Seelbach said on Twitter that two people were killed in Thursday's incident, including the suspected shooter. Police did not immediately confirm the report.

    Authorities said the scene remained active as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

    Update 10:20 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Officials from several agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the FBI, were on the scene Thursday morning.

    Update 9:55 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Suzanne Dabkowski, a spokeswoman with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, told WCPO that at least three people were injured in Thursday morning’s shooting. 

    Officials at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center told WCPO they had received four patients in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

    ﻿Original report: Authorities did not immediately provide information on any injuries.

    The shooting was reported before 9:15 a.m.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories