4 residents displaced, 8 pets safe following fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - Four people are displaced following a duplex fire in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood Saturday morning.
Crews responded to the home in the 1800 block of Lowrie Street around 9 a.m.
Four people, including two children, were all safely evacuated, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials.
Eight pets also lived in the home.
Two cats were seen safely running from the fire by neighbors, one cat got out with a resident and crews rescued two other cats from the burning home, officials said. Three dogs are also rescued.
Medics treated the animals with devices specially designed for animals, according to officials.
The Red Cross has been notified to help the displaced residents with temporary shelter.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
